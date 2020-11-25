Developed anti-COVID-19 protection measures allow Putin to travel nationwide, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Tried and tested protection measures against the coronavirus allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to a more active schedule of trips around the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday in response to a request to comment on the information of Putin’s trip to the city of Tobolsk in the Tyumen Region which is already being decorated in anticipation of a possible visit.

The Kremlin representative promised to report of future trips of the head of state to the regions in due time, noting that "the decoration of a city is not reason enough for a report."

"Protective measures undertaken and developments in ensuring epidemiological safety allow the president to move around the regions more actively now, which he is taking advantage of, returning to a more active schedule of trips," the spokesman said.

Answering a question whether the coronavirus situation in the Nizhny Novgorod Region was taken into account when planning the President’s trip to Sarov on November 25, the Kremlin representative emphasized that this city is a secure territorial entity, "there the situation is controlled more effectively."