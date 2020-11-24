Putin hopes for face-to-face UNSC P5 summit when situation allows

"I am convinced that despite all the current difficulties and differences we need to energetically resolve the issues, move forward and advance the unifying international agenda. That is what we were guided by when we put forward the initiative to hold the summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, or countries that bear special responsibility for maintaining security and stability in the world," the Russian leader said Tuesday at a ceremony for the presentation of foreign ambassadors’ credentials.



"We hope that the summit will take place, and, importantly, in the in-person format, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows," Putin underlined.

"Apart from the fact that the pandemic exacerbated issues in the world economy, trade, social sphere and ecology, old problems and challenges, including international terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime, did not disappear," the Russian leader pointed out. According to him, "the whole system of international security, strategic stability and arms control is under serious pressure."

The Russian leader is convinced that "looking for optimal and proper decisions for the listed problems is only possible through equal participation of all members of the international community based on universally accepted provisions of international law with the coordinating and central role of the United Nations."