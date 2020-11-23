Russian PM announces integration of development institutions into five centers

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A number of development institutions with similar functions will be integrated as part of optimization, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers on Monday.

"It is suggested that a number of development institutions will be consolidated through integration of structures with similar functions," he said when speaking about one of the areas of optimization of the development institutions system, adding that the move will "allow reducing duplicate functions and forming five large development institutions."