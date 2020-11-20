Putin calls for assistance to international organizations in Karabakh

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 20. /TASS/. Any international non-governmental organizations should be assisted in providing help to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday.

"I would like to focus our representatives, including in the humanitarian center we are establishing, on the most energetic contribution, under the mediation and with direct involvement of the Foreign Ministry, to any forces and any international non-governmental organizations in this noble activity of helping the people who are now in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," he said.

Putin ordered to take urgent steps finding out what assistance the region’s residents affected by the conflict could expect.