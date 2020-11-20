Russia to send delegation to address humanitarian problems in Karabakh, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 20. /TASS/. Russia plans to send a representative delegation to Nagorno-Karabakh soon to address pressing problems, including humanitarian ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting dedicated to Russia’s peacekeeping mission in the region.
The Russian leader recalled that he was in contact with his "colleagues in Armenia and Azerbaijan." "We have agreed with the two leaders that in the near future a Russian delegation of senior officials from a number of ministries and agencies will be sent to Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said, adding that the delegation will be tasked to address "the most pressing, most acute problems of the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 9," including humanitarian matters.
"I hope that the upcoming consultations will help make serious progress in these areas," ge noted.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region.