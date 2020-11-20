Putin calls for coordination within APEC against cybercrime

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested at the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Friday that efforts should be coordinated within the Asia Pacific Region (APR) to protect personal data and to battle cybercrime.

According to Putin, the cooperation among the APR nations in the digital field is becoming more and more pressing. The issues in question are to roll out information technology for an uninterrupted functioning of the public administration systems and the urban economy, to provide online educational, social and health services and to provide these services to small and medium businesses, the Russian president said.

"We believe it would be advisable to consider establishing coordination within APEC to protect personal data and to prevent offences in the IT sector," he said.

The Russian president explained that "it is absolutely vital in the context of the growth of the digital economy."

According to experts’ estimates, cybercrime could cause damage worth approximately $6 trillion globally by 2021.