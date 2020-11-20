Putin to discuss ways of overcoming pandemic aftermath with G20 leaders Saturday

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit on November 21, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday. It noted that the event chaired by Saudi Arabia this year would be held online.

"The leaders will discuss issues related to dealing with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring universal access to vaccines, strengthening healthcare systems, restoring the global economy and international trade. They will also address such issues as cooperation in the digital economy, the fight against climate change, environmental protection, energy and countering corruption," the report said.

According to the Kremlin press service, the key decisions of the summit are expected to be enshrined in the final declaration.

The G20 summit chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia will be held online on November 21-22. Among the issues that will be discussed is an economic recovery after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to problems related to COVID-19, the participants in the event will discuss some other issues, in particular, innovation.