Citizens have reasonable claims against authorities, gov't must keep promises, says Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin noted that Russians have many complaints against the authorities, and, as a rule, these complaints are grounded. He said this at a meeting with the head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Yegorov.

The head of the service reported to the President that acquiring the status of a self-employed citizen allows Russians to avoid unnecessary administrative burden.

"This is also very good because the state declares some tasks and goals and implements them," the head of state responded.

"Of course, citizens always have a lot of complaints against the state, and for a good reason, as a rule. But if the state manages to implement the set goals and to meet their promises, it gives a very positive dynamics of development, in this case - in this sector of the economy. "

Yegorov also stressed that the number of self-employed in the country is growing by 5,000 people a day.