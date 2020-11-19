Russia asks Germany to submit Navalny's test results, not meaningless replies — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. In relation to the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny, Russia demands that the German side submit the results of his tests instead of formal responses and documents with all the meaningful information missing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are urging the German side to disclose the materials on the Navalny case and to present the results of samples and tests done by the European doctors, directly by the German Bundeswehr physicians. We are demanding that a normal document, not a blacked out one is presented to the Russian side, in response to its inquiries," she said.

The diplomat pointed out that in the materials sent to Moscow by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) all valuable information was blacked out. "Accordingly, all materials that we received were almost non-responses. They were basically lacking any significant information," the spokeswoman explained.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. He was discharged on September 22.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. According to Berlin, these conclusions were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized numerous times that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany and pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.