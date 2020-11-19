Resolution by UN General Assembly on Crimea is biased — diplomat

"On November 18, the Third Committee of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly voted for the Ukraine-initiated draft resolution on the human rights situation in Crimea," she said. "As in the previous years, the resolution is politically biased and has nothing to do with the real situation on the peninsula. Once again Ukraine used the UN platform for peddling its groundless political and territorial claims to Crimea."

Zakharova recalled that "the question of territorial affiliation of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol was settled by their residents once and for all in the March 2014 referendum." "The referendum was held in strict compliance with international law," she stressed. "It was utterly inappropriate to raise the issue of affiliation of certain territories at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly session, which discusses exclusively social, cultural, humanitarian and human rights issues."

Zakharova stated that the extreme political bias of the resolution was proved by the fact that "the delegations who abstained and voted against outnumbered those who supported this document."

"Also, a number of countries preferred not to participate in the voting, thus demonstrating their negative attitude to Ukraine’s proposal," she said.