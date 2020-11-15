Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss Russian peacekeepers’ mission in Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov and Zohrab Mnatsakanayan, held phone talks on Sunday to focus on deployment of the Russian peacekeeping mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the phone call.

"The ministers discussed the implementation of the joint statement of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation of November 9, 2020, including the task of deploying Russian peacekeepers to the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and of ensuring the effective implementation of their mandate," the ministry said.

Lavrov informed Mnatsakanayan in detail about the plans of action of the interagency center for humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The foreign ministers emphasized the significance of collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the UNESCO, the UN Development Program, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other multilateral international organizations to alleviate the conditions of civilians in the conflict zone and to preserve religious and cultural sites," the ministry pointed out.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Under the agreement, according to Aliyev, Armenian forces are to turn over control of the Agdam district to Azerbaijan by November 20, of the Kelbajar district by November 15 and of the Lachin region by December 1.