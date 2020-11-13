Solving social problems should always be at the forefront, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin finds it important to ensure that the best ideas for the country's development can be put into practice.

On Friday, the head of state contacted the participants of the plenary session of the Strong Ideas for the New Time forum talking to them in a video conference format. He called the event "a wonderful undertaking."

"Despite the current difficulties, you did not deviate from your plans and, in fact, conducted a real brainstorming, one might say, people's crowd sourcing throughout the country, united energy, dreams, bold aspirations aimed at the development of Russia," Putin said.

According to him, many of the proposals are "meaningful, constructive, they contain a sincere desire of citizens to build the kind of Russia we want it to be - successful, prosperous, free and modern."

"A human being is the main value, they must live with dignity, study, work, raise children, run their own business," the President said.

He added that Russia should be "a country with wide opportunities for people's self-fulfillment."

"In order to move forward together, to achieve national success, everyone's contribution to the fate of Russia must be in demand, it is necessary to help the best ideas and proposals germinate, to bring them to life, to provide more freedom for the implementation of social, environmental, educational, technological, entrepreneurial ideas, creative projects, "the head of state stressed.

He recalled that the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) was created specifically to launch civil initiatives. According to him, "thanks to the support of such individual projects, it is possible to move on." "As a result, concrete steps were formed to improve the procedures and principles of operation of hospitals, clinics, the social sphere, as well as employment centers, which today are literally at the forefront of solving labor market problems," Putin cited examples.

The President is convinced that it is necessary "to carefully, carefully consider what people are proposing, to understand the life situations of each person, to take measures on supporting Russian families and overcoming poverty in order to solving their problems."

"Our demographic and social policy must always be put at the forefront, which means that a serious step must be taken to improve the quality of life and well-being of the country's citizens so that they really meet the standards of the 21st century," Putin conluded.

The Strong Ideas for the New Time forum organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) and the Roscongress Foundation is held in Moscow from November 11 through November 13. During preparations for the forum about 15,000 ideas were amassed for the development of the economy, social and technology spheres in Russia. Authors of 100 ideas will tell about them at the forum to representatives of federal power structures and development institutions. TASS is a strategic information partner of the event ensuring the operations of the forum’s official media bank.