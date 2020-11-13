Coronavirus highlighted in all of Putin’s phone calls with foreign leaders, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 13./TASS/. The battle against COVID-19 is brought up in all of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversations with his foreign counterparts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT television on Friday.

"This issue is currently on the agenda of Putin’s conversations with all of his foreign counterparts. The topic is equally critical for all countries, and even more grave for many of them than it is for us," Peskov pointed out.

The Kremlin official also spoke of "very close global cooperation on exchanging information," as well as promoting the Russian coronavirus vaccine on international markets. The manufacture of this vaccine in other countries is also under discussion, Peskov added.