Moscow awaits information from Baku about probe into downed helicopter

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow is expecting details about Baku’s investigation into the Russian helicopter that was downed in the Armenian airspace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"There are channels of close contact between Russia and Azerbaijan, any additional channels are not needed here," he responded to the question whether any channels for exchanging information between the two countries about the downed helicopter are required. "Azerbaijan very quickly said that a thorough investigation will be conducted, those responsible will be identified and punished," Peskov recalled. "We will definitely be expecting this information," the spokesman noted.

At the same time, Peskov slammed the question whether Russia trusts Azerbaijan to conduct a thorough investigation as inappropriate.

He also refused to comment on the remark of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu about the Russian helicopter that was shot down by Azerbaijani forces, as he said that "the war is war, anything can happen." "This remark has already been commented on by the Russian side, I think it was very exhaustive and I don’t believe that anything else should be said," he explained.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier underlined that it comes from the understanding that Baku will not make any other dubious statements in light of the tragic incident.

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday. Two crew members were killed and another one was injured. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry later claimed responsibility for the crash, informing that its Armed Forces had downed the Russian helicopter by mistake and offered to pay compensation.