Trump administration does not need excuses to slap sanctions on Russia, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump does not need a special excuse to introduce sanctions against Moscow, so it may easily slap new sanctions on Russia before the end of his presidential term, just like it happened under President Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday in an interview with Russian and foreign media on the current issues on the international agenda.

"The Trump administration does not need to wait for the end of its mandate to introduce sanctions against Russia," he stated.

Lavrov added that according to the data in possession of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Trump has slapped sanctions on Russia 46 times during his term. "This is probably a record number of anti-Russian sanctions in a four-year-term. This is an absolute record, definitely," Lavrov stated. "So I don’t know why we should wait for the end of the term. At the very least, the Trump administration had no difficulty in introducing such sanctions without any reason.".