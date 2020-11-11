Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders’ statement to restore peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh will help restore peace in the conflict zone, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The decisions made by our president will stop the bloodshed and save the lives of people, restore peace in the territories bordering on Russia. Our peacekeepers have a difficult mission to ensure peace in the region," the website of the lower house of parliament quoted Volodin.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku, and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.