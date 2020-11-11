{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARMENIA–AZERBAIJAN CONFLICT

Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders’ statement to restore peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh will help restore peace in the conflict zone, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The decisions made by our president will stop the bloodshed and save the lives of people, restore peace in the territories bordering on Russia. Our peacekeepers have a difficult mission to ensure peace in the region," the website of the lower house of parliament quoted Volodin.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku, and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

Statement of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders leads to full-format negotiations
On November 9, the leaders signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10
President Aliyev maintains schedule exists for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh
He also said that Baku achieved what it had long been seeking - an equal role of Moscow and Ankara in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict
Press review: Russia brokers truce to end Karabakh conflict and Putin reshuffles cabinet
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 10
Protesters in Yerevan break into government building
The aggressive protesters are breaking the doors in the cabinets
Russian Navy to develop deep-submergence rescue vehicles for Arctic operation
The Russian Navy is currently upgrading and holding planned repairs of Priz-type deep-submergence rescue vehicles with a diving capacity of up to 1,000 meters and Bester deep-sea rescue submersibles capable of diving to a depth of 700 meters
Russian Navy ship eliminates enemy force with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea drills
The personnel of the ship’s combat information center detected the notional target at sea using the coordinates received, the Black Sea Fleet's press office reported
Putin: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on deploying Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh
The Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan will remain on the positions they currently hold, Russian President said
Three more Il-76 planes with Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia
An Il-76 military transport plane delivered officers of the Russian peacekeepers’ command to Armenia earlier on Tuesday
Aliyev offers apology to Putin over downed Russian helicopter
Azerbaijani President asked to extend his condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed and also wished a speedy recovery for the injured pilot
Soldier kills three people at airfield near Russia’s Voronezh
Now he has barricaded himself on the territory of a military unit, according to the source
Tenth plane with Russian peacekeepers departs for Nagorno-Karabakh
A total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Donbass elections possible after Kiev gets control over Russia border, envoy says
Leonid Kravchuk said, Ukraine is ready to discuss creating conditions for holding local elections in Ukraine
Kremlin hopes Armenia will perceive Karabakh agreements appropriately
The deal on Nagorno-Karabakh was followed by riots in Yerevan that demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Putin not planning to resign, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin is in excellent health
Kremlin looks forward to building dialogue with next US president, spokesman says
The Kremlin deems it correct to wait for the official results of the presidential elections in the US before congratulating the country's president-elect
Protesters break into Armenian parliament’s session hall
Some protesters are heading to the presidential palace demanding that power in country be handed over to Armenia’s General Staff
Hainan Airlines ranks first among Hainan's most profitable companies — report
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Protest rally in Georgia’s Tbilisi ending
Protesters have decided to wrap the rally up and gather again on Monday at 18:00 local time
Russian Daniil Medvedev climbs to No. 4 in ATP ranking
The Russian has surpassed Swiss Roger Federer following his Paris Masters victory
Press review: Will Biden undo Trump’s policies and OSCE demands new elections in Belarus
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 9th
Gorbachev hopes Biden aims to recover trust between US and Russia
Former President of the USSR is confident that Russia needs good relations with the US, but not "at any cost"
Putin, Erdogan ready to join efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Earlier the Turkish presidential office said that Erdogan insisted that Yerevan should be persuaded to sit at the negotiation table. He pointed out that a permanent solution to that conflict was a key factor for stability in the region
Post-Soviet security bloc concerned over Russian helicopter downed in Armenia
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan from a man-portable air-defense system
Baku posts video of seizing key Karabakh town of Shusha
The video on the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s YouTube channel shows Azerbaijani servicemen hoisting the flag of Azerbaijan over one of administrative buildings in Shusha, the second largest town in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian parliament speaker injured by protesters, prime minister says
Ararat Mirzoyan is undergoing surgery, his life is not under threat
Not single issue in Russia-US dialogue resolved in strategic aspect under Trump — diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Russia was never the one who stalled any resolution
‘Gross violation of sovereignty’: Putin castigates foreign meddling in SCO member states
Putin described this as an outright challenge to collective security “the ever more frequent attempts at crude intervention in the internal affairs of SCO member-states”
Biden could offer Russia to extend New START for 5 years without preconditions — expert
The expert noted that the Democratic contender was interested in searching for solutions as part of multilateral international formats
Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan
Two crew members are killed, according to the top brass
Activists say more than 1,000 people detained in Belarus protests
Members of the opposition protest dubbed March of Popular Power in Minsk on Sunday failed to form a single column
Turkey jointly with Russia to monitor ceasefire in Karabakh, Erdogan says
Situation in Karabakh indicates necessity of cooperation between Turkey, Russia, he said
Latest radar station arrives for Russian troops in Siberia
The system is capable of finding targets over the wooded moderately rugged terrain and under enemy passive, active or combined jamming
Pashinyan says signed statement with Putin and Aliyev on ending war in Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister noted that he made "a very and very hard decision"
Erdogan calls on Putin to create joint working group on Karabakh, media report
Biden’s win creates conditions for US-Germany deal on Nord Stream 2, says expert
According to the analyst, due to Trump's pressure on the project, Biden will be in a much more comfortable position to demand concessions from the Europeans
Russian cabinet reshuffle: 5 ministers replaced, another deputy PM added
Novak, who has headed the Energy Ministry since 2012, may become the tenth deputy of the prime minister
Armenian PM says signs Karabakh deal based on army’s recommendation
On November 9, Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a statement declaring a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan says downed Russian helicopter by mistake
Baku is ready to compensate Moscow for the damages
Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia agree peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian president, Azeri and Armenian armed forces will stay on positions they currently occupy with the Russian peacekeeping contingent being deployed along the line of contact
Hotbed of international terrorism in Syria virtually eliminated, says Putin
According to the Russian president, the level of violence in Syria has dropped substantially, people are returning to civilian life and the UN-sponsored inclusive political process is underway
Karabakh ceasefire deal stipulates deploying only Russian peacekeepers — statement
The Russian peacekeepers will be stationed in the region for a period of five years, which may be repeatedly extended for five more years
Biden’s victory may worsen US sanctions against Russia, says Japanese analyst
The current Japanese government has vowed commitment to the policies of the previous Shinzo Abe-led Cabinet, which sought a dialogue with Russia, the expert stressed
All Nord Stream 2 project participants appeal against Polish regulator’s decision
On October 7, the Polish regulator UOKiK imposed a fine on the Russian gas holding Gazprom and five European companies cooperating with it and demanded termination of agreements made under the project
Aliyev promises to punish those responsible for attack on Russian helicopter, says Putin
Russia’s Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in Armenian airspace near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9
Karabakh deal stipulates refugees’ return and swap of detainees, Putin says
Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on unblocking all economic and transport ties in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President said
Armenian Defense Ministry assures it will comply with Nagorno-Karabakh deal
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Pashinyan says conflict could have been avoided only if Armenia gave up land near Karabakh
Pashinyan added that the events in Karabakh are a tragedy, noting that he is personally responsible for what happened
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Russia’s nuclear orders portfolio totals around $100 bln, says Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak considers it necessary to approve the comprehensive program for development of equipment, technologies and scientific research in nuclear energy in Russia through 2024 as soon as possible
Nuclear triad makes attempts at blackmailing Russia futile, says Putin
The president said that some of Russia’s weapon systems were far ahead of those at the disposal of other leading military powers
Karabakh deal meets the interests of Azerbaijani and Armenian people, Aliyev says
He expressed confidence that the agreement would bring peace to the region
