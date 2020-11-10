Putin, Erdogan confirm plans to team up in battle against coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 10./TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed plans to intensify contacts regarding the battle against coronavirus, including a joint production of vaccines, the Kremlin press service said after the phone call of the presidents on Tuesday.

The Russian and Turkish leaders "touched upon key aspects in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus infection. They confirmed intentions to give a boost to contacts of the healthcare ministries and other related agencies of the two countries, also with an aim of a joint production of vaccines," the report said. The telephone conversation was initiated by Turkey.

Besides, the presidents agreed to continue a regular dialogue in different formats.

In May, Head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova and Turkey’s Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Mese discussed via video conference the battle against coronavirus, including the development of a vaccine. Turkey expressed readiness for teamwork with Russia in the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.