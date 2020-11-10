Putin discusses with Erdogan Karabakh deal with Azerbaijan, Armenia

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call initiated by the Turkish side have discussed agreements of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported after the conversation of the two leaders.

"Vladimir Putin informed his Turkish colleague on the essence of agreements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, registered in a trilateral statement of November 9 of this year. Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave high marks to Russia’s mediating efforts which create a good foundation for entering a long-term comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement said.

Additionally, the leaders of the two countries noted the importance of reaching an agreement on a complete ceasefire which allowed to stop military action and agreed on a further close interaction in the context of implementation of a set of measures included in the statement.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed issues of cooperation in Syria, including coordination in the advancement of political process and resolution of humanitarian problems, the Kremlin press service added.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.