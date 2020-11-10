Russia is adamant Karabakh statement must be honored by all parties — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Moscow is adamant the joint statement by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the full cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh must be complied with by all signatories, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the television broadcaster RTVI in an interview.

"This document has the status of a statement. We proceed from the assumption it must be complied with by all signatories. Their signatures are a hard fact," she said.

She warned against speculations about various scenarios of how this agreement may fail to be implemented.

"Let’s talk about what is to be done to make it a reality. And a great deal is being done with an eye to that," Zakharova said, adding that the agreement was a result of consensus and all signatories agreed it was crucial to implement it.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will stay where they currently are and a Russian peace-keeping contingent is to be deployed to the region.