Kremlin confirmed the information on signing of a statement on Karabakh ceasefire

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on complete cessation of military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"A statement was signed between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was announced about a full ceasefire and ending all military actions in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Peskov said.

Kremlin Spokesman noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement is not related to the incident with the downed Russian Mi-24 helicopter.

"The work on the agreement began long before the incident," Peskov said, answering a question whether the situation with the Russian helicopter had an impact on achieving the ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh.