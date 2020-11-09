Russian PM nominates Aeroflot CEO Saveliev for post of Transport Minister

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has submitted to the State Duma (lower house) the candidacy of Aeroflot Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Saveliev for the post of Transport Minister.

"Under the new federal constitutional law signed by President last week, I have submitted several candidacies for members of the government today. <...> Several federal minister candidates have also been proposed, [among them] Vitaly G. Saveliev - for Transport Minister," Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy primes ministers on Monday.