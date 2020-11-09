Russian PM puts forward Novak as Deputy Prime Minister candidate

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has submitted to the State Duma (lower house) the candidacy of Alexander Novak who previously headed the Energy Ministry, for the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

Under the new constitutional law PM has submitted several candidacies for members of the cabinet to the Duma.

"[Particularly], the issue is about the proposal to nominate Alexander V. Novak for Deputy Prime Minister," Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy primes ministers on Monday.