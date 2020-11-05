Lavrov urges Berlin to stop further politicizing Navalny case

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has had a phone call with his German counterpart Heiko Maas Thursday to call on Germany to abandon attempts to artificially politicize the Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny case further as it damages the bilateral ties.
"The head of the Russian diplomatic agency once again underlined the unacceptable nature of Berlin’s position as it refuses to honor its international obligations that arise from the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and [obligations] under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the ministry noted. "Hope was expressed that the German government will refrain from further artificially politicizing this situation that seriously damages the Russian-German relations.".