Expert emphasizes need for Russia to increase information presence in Africa

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia needs to increase its presence in Africa’s information space, Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation Andrei Bystritsky said at the plenary meeting of the Second Russia-Africa Public Forum on Thursday.

"On the one hand, the Russian public knows little about Africa. And I guess people in Africa know little about us," he noted.

According to the expert, Russia and Africa need to communicate more. "Given the COVID-19 horrors, we should use digital communication tools more," he noted.

Bystritsky emphasized that the Soviet Union had broadcast radio programs in over 70 languages, including African ones. "We don’t have it anymore but we need to communicate. Creating conditions for conversation is important as communication is the foundation of development," the expert stressed.