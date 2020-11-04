Russian lawmakers to discuss prospects for relations with US in wake of presidential vote

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The anti-Russian card will continue to be used in US politics after the 2020 presidential election, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The anti-Russian card has been used widely in the US domestic policy field and regardless of who sits in the White House in the next four years, it will inevitably be used again," he pointed out.

"The State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a special roundtable in late November in order to assess the situation in the wake of the US elections in connection with bilateral relations," Slutsky added.

The results US presidential election are not clear yet, the senior Russian lawmaker emphasized. "It is hard to predict further developments… it may take a long time before the results of the vote are announced," Slutsky said.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.

The vote count in the 2020 US presidential election is likely to take longer than expected but both candidates have expressed confidence of winning the race.