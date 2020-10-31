Putin proposes to expand list of reasons for stripping parliamentarians of authority

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a bill to the lower hours of parliament aimed at expanding the list of reasons required to deprive senators and member of parliament of authority, the State Duma’s (lower house) Committee on State Building and Legislation said on Saturday.

The law on the status of members of the Federation Council and State Duma is proposed to be amended. Facts proving that senators or MPs are not compliant with the requirements, restrictions and bans for persons vying to serve as parliamentarians could be the reason for stripping them of authority.

Under the current regulations, a senator or a deputy need to end tenure if they have foreign accounts and deposits. Besides, parliamentarians step down if they obtain a foreign citizenship. A new reason to end their authority will be the fact of disclosure of a foreign citizenship of a senator or a deputy. Provided that a parliamentarian’s foreign citizenship is disclosed during a probe, they leave office. The bill stipulates that another ground to deprive a senator of authority is their noncompliance with the period of time required for living in the corresponding subject of the Russian Federation.