Diplomat shrugs off as nonsense allegations about Russia’s meddling in US elections

MOSCOW, October 29./TASS/. Allegations that Russia has been meddling in the election process in the US are nonsense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday when asked whether Russia had meddled in US elections.

"In point of fact, this question can already be regarded rather as grim humor," the diplomat said. "It is scientists dealing with smear campaigns, dirty technologies and paid for campaigns who must answer this question in a serious way and explore this idea profoundly," the diplomat said. "It is these specialists who not only can, but must find out eventually who is behind all this nonsense called ‘Russian meddling’ and all that is connected with this," Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, it is necessary nowadays for the globe to join efforts to solve global problems of terrorism and the pandemic.

Last week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed as totally unfounded all accusations against Russia of trying to meddle in the electoral processes in the United States. "Accusations are pouring in every day, they are all absolutely groundless, they are not based on anything. It is rather a tribute to the domestic political processes related to the upcoming [US presidential] election," he said. The issue of an alleged meddling in US elections has been repeatedly brought up in connection with allegations from US authorities about Russia’s role. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed them.