Russia to discuss violations of journalists’ rights with US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will discuss the violations of Russian journalists’ rights on a bilateral basis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"They have been unable to protest our reporters from violence and attacks. And as far as we understand, it is for reasons of principle," she said. "It is about prejudice against Russian journalists, as well as against many Russian nationals," Zakharova added.

"It seems, they do it because they are unable to fulfill the United States’ obligations to protect rights, freedom of expression, journalism and other things," the Russian diplomat noted. "We certainly will raise the issue before the relevant agencies… on a bilateral level," she said.

Zakharova also stressed that Russophobia had become the focus of the United States’ political life. "The pandemic has brought some changes in developments around the world but unfortunately, Russophobia in the US only got stronger," she said.

The Russian embassy in Washington said earlier that US intelligence agencies had once again interrogated RT reporter Konstantin Rozhkov at a New York City airport. In addition, Channel One journalists were attacked in the city of Philadelphia. Russia demands thorough probes into the attacks, Zakharova emphasized.