Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation related to nuclear deal

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the situation related to the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The focus was on developments related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, cooperation between Russia and Iran, as well as cooperation involving other JCPOA members, aimed at preserving the agreement and ensuring its implementation," the statement reads.