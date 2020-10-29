Russia may host future intra-Afghan talks, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 29./TASS/. Moscow does not rule out that Russia may host future intra-Afghan talks if the parties to the conflict request, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday

"We don’t rule out that intra-Afghan talks could be organized on the territory of our country in the future if we receive a respective appeal from the parties," the diplomat said.

Zakharova reiterated that in the early days of the intra-Afghan dialogue, Russia had repeatedly provided a venue for meetings of different political forces of Afghanistan and the Taliban to discuss ways to settle the situation and achieve peace in Afghanistan. "For example, meetings held in Moscow in 2019 encouraged the process of a peace settlement in Afghanistan. Participants in those events noted that our efforts to facilitate national reconciliation were much needed," she stressed.

Focusing on talks in Doha, Zakharova noted that work to achieve consensus between the delegations of Kabul and the Taliban on procedural matters was stalled there. "We still hope that the parties will show flexibility and will get down to substantive talks, thus ending a stalemate," she pointed out.

Preliminary dialogue on framework conditions for the start of direct negotiations on peace in Afghanistan is currently underway in Doha, Qatar, between delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia). Contacts have repeatedly been suspended over differences on issues of the religious component of the talks and the role of the US deal with the Taliban as the basis for the Afghan settlement.

The United States and the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) signed a peace deal in Doha on February 29. Under the agreement, the United States, its allies and the coalition forces are expected to pull out all the troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

In turn, the Taliban group guarantees that it will not use the territory of Afghanistan for operations that pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.