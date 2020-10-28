Germany's claims Russia quit INF Treaty basically wrong, Moscow says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Claims by the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman Russia quit the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty at its sole discretion is fundamentally wrong, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Wednesday.

"We believe it is important to point out above all that saying Russia quit the INF Treaty is fundamentally wrong. Russia took no action to leave the treaty," the Foreign Ministry said. "It was the United States that unilaterally pulled out of the agreement, thus terminating it. In the meantime, Russia remained committed to the INF Treaty throughout its period of operation and systematically exerted efforts for preserving it up to the last moment. For the sake of resolving the existing counter-claims we put forward a number of initiatives, which, if implemented would have certainly allowed for preserving the treaty.".