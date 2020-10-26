Russian, Israeli top diplomats discuss Palestinian-Israeli settlement

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, was in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, that was held as part of Lavrov’s working visit to Greece, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with a focus on the state of affairs in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and prospects for the Middle East peace settlement. They also discussed the situation in Syria," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the ministers hashed over a number of current issues on the bilateral agenda, including joint efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated commitment to political dialogue.