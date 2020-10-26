Russia strongly condemns Islamic State's terrorist act in Kabul

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the October 24 terrorist attack in Kabul, which left more than 20 dead and more than 50 injured, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Monday.

"The Islamic State [outlawed in Russia - TASS] claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack. We strongly condemn the attack, which claimed the lives of peaceful civilians, mostly youth - school and university students," the Foreign Ministry said.

It stressed that the Islamic State remained a factor for destabilization in Afghanistan, "which breeds inter-faith discord and undermines efforts for establishing peace in the country."

"We urge the authorities of Afghanistan to take exhaustive measures against the hotbeds of terrorism and to ensure the safety of peaceful Afghan civilians," commentary runs.

Earlier, the television broadcaster TOLOnews said that an explosion near a tutoring center in the Afghan capital killed at least 29 people and injured 72 others.