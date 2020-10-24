World needs universal agreement on security in the information sphere, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called for the development of a universal international treaty on information security at the United Nations, he wrote in his article published on Saturday on RT website on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

"UN bodies could serve as a platform for elaborating a universal international treaty based on generally recognized principles and norms of international law and consistent with common interests in the information domain. Such instrument should be helpful in maintaining international peace and security and preventing the use of technologies for purposes inconsistent with international law," Medvedev said.

According to him, "Regrettably, in spite of all the efforts to maintain peace, we are still witnessing unilateral aggressive actions and blatant attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign state undertaken, inter alia, by the U.S. and its NATO allies". At the moment, "in many corners of the world, hotbeds of military confrontation persist, people are dying every day", he added. "In the era of fake news, falsification of facts and hybrid warfare, there is the risk that black would be presented as white, unlawful as legitimate, and true facts would be buried behind catchy TV images and social media posts," he noted.

Medvedev believes that "In this regard, ensuring security in the global information space is of particular importance. The international cybersecurity architecture should be fit to respond to modern challenges as well as cater for future technological progress". He noted that Russia has repeatedly called on the world community to agree on new mechanisms to address cybercrime and ensure stability in the information domain.