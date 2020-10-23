Biden won debate but US elections may produce surprises, says expert

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Public debate between the incumbent US president, Donald Trump, and presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Joseph Biden, have produced no clarity regarding the outcome of the race, so surprises are still possible, the president of the Primakov Institute of the World Economy and International Relations, Alexander Dynkin, said.

As far as the content of the debate is concerned, Dynkin said that Trump was ahead of his opponent on such subjects as the economy, which is well seen in opinion polls. "Nor did he lose on foreign policy matters, but, naturally, fell far behind on three other major issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and racial problems," Dynkin told the TASS online news conference Results of the Public Debate Between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden on Friday.

He stressed that the final round of the debate was devoted to some real problems. "However, the way I see it, it produced no clarity. The situation remains very uncertain and hazy," he said.

"As for the way it is reflected in the ratings, Trump has won back two percentage points as follows from opinion polls, so the chances have remained practically unchanged," Dynkin said.

He recalled the situation of four years ago, when Trump and Hillary Clinton confronted each other in a public debate. Clinton won all rounds but lost the election.

"The last round changed the rating by one point in Clinton’s favor. Statistically the gap was insignificant.

US debate

As follows from a CNN opinion poll Biden won in the final round of the television debate with Trump at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night. According the TV network, 53% said Biden emerged the winner in the verbal duel with Trump, while 39% awarded victory to the incumbent.

The debate in Nashville was the last one ahead of the November 3 general election. Nationwide, American citizens will go to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate and the President and Vice President of the United States. In addition, voters will head to the ballot boxes to decide on 13 US state and territorial governorships. Numerous other local elections are due.