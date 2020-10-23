Settling scores between states may lead to chaos, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. It is important to avoid settling scores between particular countries, because this may lead to chaos in states and macroregions, says Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia political party and Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

He pointed out that "certain countries look for scapegoats for their internal problems in foreign countries, and not just look for, but also seek to use corresponding rhetoric to achieve their political goals - electoral goals in particular - and view this as a chance to inflict maximum damage to their competitors."

"However, all this damages the international security as well. Therefore, in this complicated situation, we must adhere to all existing agreements in order to avoid settling scores between certain nations and persecution of political and ideological opponents," Medvedev underscored.

According to the official, "eventually, this will no longer be an issue of partisan relations or a certain one or another political power."

"This may lead to chaos both in certain countries and even in certain macroregions. This is a very dangerous trend, especially during the global pandemic," Medvedev said.