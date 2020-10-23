Russia must fight politics built on ‘highly likely’ principle, diplomat says

"Unfortunately, today, instead of concentrating efforts on finding constructive solutions to our common challenges, certain circles prefer to emphasize the ‘highly likely’ principle, i.e. almost certainly empty allegations. We are obliged to fight that," she said.

One must not allow deliberate distortion of truth, rewriting history and substitution of the international law, according to the diplomat.

"This is particularly important in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Victory against Nazism, and, accordingly, the 75th anniversary of establishment of the United Nations," Zakharova underscored.

The "highly likely" phrase has become widely known in the international relations after London claimed Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal. These words were used in March 2018 by then-Prime Minister Theresa May. Russian Foreign Ministry criticized such approach, when allegations are put forward without full certainty of their validity or any evidence.