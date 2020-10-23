Other countries can hardly build as close ties with Belarus as Russia - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Other countries can hardly build as close ties with Belarus as Russia did, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"The essence of competition is that if a country is ready to offer similar economic cooperation to Belarus, as well as similar relations based on mutual dependence and mutual benefits, then there is a chance that it will gain a leading position in the competition. But on the other hand, you know perfectly well that all plans that Moscow and Minsk have are based on close allied relations. Other countries can hardly reach this level at the moment," he pointed out.

The Russian presidential spokesman noted that Poland had entered the competition amid the recent developments in Belarus. "You know how active Warsaw was during the events that were taking place in Belarus and how hospitable Warsaw was to various visitors who toured the country, I mean those who left Belarus," Peskov said.