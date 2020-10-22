No plans to unilaterally freeze nuclear warhead stockpile, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to unilaterally freeze its stockpile of nuclear warheads in order to encourage the US to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS.

"We are not ready to do it. Why should we?" he said in response to a question. "They [the Americans] are announcing huge programs aimed at advancing their nuclear capabilities and in such a situation, we can’t do such a thing," he added. "For reasons that I can’t understand, they have forgotten that a treaty is based on compromise and steps to meet each other halfway," the senior Russian diplomat noted. "For some reason, they believe that it is us that will have to make steps to meet them halfway but it’s not going to happen," he said.

According to Ryabkov, the parties should agree on the subject of a future treaty and find common ground. "And after that, a verification mechanism can be developed," he stressed. "Otherwise, we have enough resources and opportunities to ensure our own security, which is what the Russian president made it clear today," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.