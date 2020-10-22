Any US president who considers building dialogue will suit Russia - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. It’s not right to say that Moscow would prefer Donald Trump to be reelected US president, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show. He pointed out that any US president who considered building dialogue with Russia would suit Moscow.

Peskov referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that "Russia has been working and will work with any US president elected by the American people."

"In this regard, it would not be right to say that we like Trump more," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. He added that "under Trump, a lot of sanctions were imposed and many unfriendly steps were taken, and Russophobia was expressed on various occasions." "We are definitely interested in a [US] president who will come to think at some point about what is truly in the United States’ interest as far as relations with Russia are concerned," Peskov stressed.

When asked if Russia would keep the door to dialogue open if Democratic nominee Joseph Biden won the US presidential election, Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin had "vast political experience.".