Nagorno-Karabakh issue unrelated to Russian-Turkish cooperation on Syria, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is unrelated to Russian-Turkish cooperation on Syria.

"To be honest, I do not see the connection here," he told reporters on Thursday, answering a corresponding question by TASS.

"I can only say one thing: the situation [in Nagorno-Karabakh] was discussed in New York within the Security Council, where a common stance was declared: establishing a ceasefire is the main goal today. We discussed this when we met here in Moscow, foreign ministers of both sides and our foreign minister," he added.

Earlier, the Turkish Embassy in Russia informed TASS that Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal would be in Moscow on Thursday on a visit.