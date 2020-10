MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in next week’s meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

Putin will participate in the meeting "remotely," Peskov noted.

The Valdai club’s meeting is due to be held in Moscow on October 20-22. This year’s topic is "Lessons of the pandemic and a new agenda: how to turn a global crisis into an opportunity for the world".