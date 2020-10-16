No plans for Putin’s phone conversation with Trump on New START yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A phone conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his US counterpart Donald Trump has not been planned yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"Not yet," the Kremlin representative said in response to a question whether Putin was planning to discuss his initiative to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for one year with Trump over the phone.

Earlier on Friday, during a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council the head of state proposed extending the current treaty without any conditions for at least a year in order to have an opportunity to conduct substantive talks on all problematic issues in this sphere. Putin asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to make the Russian position clear to the US and try to obtain a clear response from Washington in the near future.

The current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expires on February 4, 2021.