Lavrov discusses anti-COVID efforts with top diplomats from Central Asian nations

Apart from that, the ministers discussed issues of regional stability and security

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic was in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s online meeting with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The ministers discussed issues of cooperation amid the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed current and possible joint measures to consolidate our countries’ resistance to such challenges. The Russian side informed in detail about its ongoing and future assistance to the partners to help them combat the novel coronavirus infection. Sergey Lavrov thanked his counterparts for reciprocal support," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the ministers discussed issues of regional stability and security. "They reiterated common approaches to the threats coming from international terrorist organizations, illegal drug trafficking, foreign militants and terrorists returning from zines of combat operations. They noted the importance of the exchange of experience in these spheres between Russia and the Central Asian countries," the ministry noted.

The top diplomats exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the economic, transit transport, energy, logistics, and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres. "The ministers discussed integration processes in the region and focused on the efficient realization of the advantages stemming from cooperation between our countries within common integration associations," the ministry noted. "The foreign ministers confirmed their interest in continuing regular trust-based exchange of opinions on matters of mutual interest.".

Russian, Turkish top diplomats strongly support Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful regulation
Besides, the ministers have discussed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Turkish contacts
Turkey closes airspace for transporting humanitarian cargoes to Armenia — Yerevan
The Los Angeles-Yerevan flight by Qatar Airways scheduled for October 15 to deliver humanitarian cargo to the country was obstructed by Ankara, according to earlier data
Russia resumes flights with Serbia, Cuba, Japan
Russia halted regular passenger flights with other countries in late March due to the pandemic
Putin, Erdogan call for activation of political process on Nagorno-Karabakh
Vladimir Putin has also expressed serious concern over the participation of Middle Eastern militants in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Lavrov says Turkey backed agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh reached in Moscow
The top diplomat stated that the format of negotiations would remain unchanged
Militants from EU and North Africa killed in explosion at depot with chemicals in Syria
Chemicals were being prepared for use in provocations
Only Russia can help to stop Karabakh conflict — Armenian president
European efforts are not enough for resolution of the conflict, he said
Infrastructure for two more Avangard systems to be ready near Orenburg by yearend
A total of 597 strategic nuclear force-related facilities have been provided, according to the top brass
Russia-EU relations unlikely to be good in foreseeable future, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that Russia is interested in preservation of economic cooperation with the EU, based on mutual respect
Entrepreneur files lawsuits against Navalny and his supporters
The move followed litigation in October 2019
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can be widely used domestically by early November
According to the investor, the vaccine production will be primarily targeted at covering domestic demand
Press review: Will Lukashenko compromise and Berlin says pipeline gas safer than LNG
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 13
Space station’s solar panels, windows have marks of micro meteor damage — cosmonaut
The marks are smaller than the projected degradation, according to the crew member of the next expedition
Vector center registers second Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Registration of the third candidate preparation is due shortly, according to the president
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub strikes target with cruise missile in Barents Sea drills
Last week, the sub’s crew practiced anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures in interaction with a nuclear-powered submarine of a submarine force unit of the Northern Fleet and minesweepers of the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces
Phase III clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine approved in UAE
According to head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, in the coming months, Phase III trials will also be conducted in several other countries
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine will be one of the best studied in the world, says RDIF
Kirill Dmitriev said that the vaccine trials will also take place in the United Arab Emirates
Sweden shows signs of interest in Russian coronavirus vaccine
According to the envoy, Moscow used diplomatic channels to send Sweden a cooperation offer on the vaccine’s use, production and dissemination, but Russia is still awaiting an official response
DNA of pre-historic puppy, found in Yakutia, to be analyzed in Denmark
Scientists want to find out whether the puppy was a dog, a wolf or their common progenitor
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
Azerbaijan says it destroyed several Armenian missile systems
The systems were deployed on the border with the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
Belarusian opposition figurehead gives Minsk two weeks to meet demands
These include the incumbent president’s resignation, cessation of dispersals of protests and release of all arrested opposition figures
Chechen head: Terrorists neutralized in Chechnya came from Syria to launch attacks
Earlier on Tuesday, a counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the capital of the North Caucasus republic
France set to maintain strategic ties with Russia, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister voiced cautious optimism in this regard
Putin says no friends in big politics
Earlier Russian President said that "there have been cases showing the deficit of humanity and, if you will, kindness in the relations at the official inter-State level"
Karabakh’s losses in conflict are huge, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Russian observers can monitor ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lavrov says
According to Lavrov, the ceasefire control mechanism should function along the line of contact of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh
Soyuz manned spacecraft docks to space station, setting record by speed of flight
The crew will spend 177 days in outer space
Unidentified individuals attack ex-Georgian President Saakashvili in Athens
A man approached the politician from behind and hit him on the head a few times, as seen on a video circulated by eyewitnesses
Putin decrees creation of Security Council commission on protection from new infections
The commission will be chaired by the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council
Russia’s new Doomsday plane to be based on Il-96-400M — source
Currently, an Il-80 plane is used for the purpose
Western accusations against Sputnik V vaccine contradict each other - RDIF CEO
"There were accusations that all Russian billionaires get vaccinated and they said that people are being forced to get vaccinated," Kirill Dmitriev said
‘Can’t tango solo': Russia's pursuit for dialogue with West was disregarded, says Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "Russia was not the initiator of curtailing the dialogue with the Western partners on all possible tracks"
Azerbaijan opens criminal case against Russian blogger Semyon Pegov
Russia gives up large-scale participation in US lunar orbiter project
In its current form, the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway project is mostly needed to address US tasks, the chief of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said
Nord Stream 2 pipe supply vessel headed to Baltic Sea
In September, the Ivan Sidorenko arrived at the German port of Mukran, where pipes for Nord Stream 2 are stored, and returned back to the Russian port
Press review: Russia doubts Turkish peace plan and foils Trump’s ploy for election points
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 15
EU bans entry to FSB director, other Russian officials over Navalny incident
The sanctions list includes a research institute for organic chemistry and technology, with which EU businesses will be banned from maintaining any ties
Potential Nord Stream 2 pipelayer stopped off the coast of Kaliningrad region
The current status is limited maneuverability
Russian official calls for shutting out coronavirus vaccine dissent
The chief sanitary physician stressed the role of the information campaign in raising awareness at the current stage
Russia is checking data on attacked object in Armenia
Earlier on Wednesday, Yerevan stated that Baku attacked military equipment in Armenian territory
Putin introduces draft bill on creation of State Council to Russian parliament
The State Council will be headed by the Russian president. It will serve as an advisory body to the head of state
Russia to respond to EU sanctions over Navalny case proportionately — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that Germany had no intention of presenting any facts in defiance of all international legal obligations
EU ambassadors concur on shorter version of Navalny blacklist
The draft included nine persons against five on the final list, according to a diplomatic source
US claims of Russia’s alleged readiness to freeze nuclear arsenals unscrupulous — Lavrov
The top diplomat pointed out that Washington would like to count all nuclear warheads but, most importantly, leaves means of their delivery outside the talks
Press review: Karabakh clashes resume and UK inks deal to boost Ukraine’s military
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 14
Russia disagrees with Turkish idea that military solution in Karabakh possible — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that Moscow remains in contact with Ankara on the Karabakh situation
Putin supports idea authorizing Ukrainian plants to export goods to Russia
The government will prepare required documents if the President approves the proposal to authorize supplies of goods to Russia for the above companies, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
Four gunmen killed in Grozny special operation
During the shootout, three law enforcement officers were killed
Clashes in Karabakh continued throughout Tuesday — Armenia’s defense ministry
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Russian senior diplomat rejects US proposal to freeze nuclear arsenals, extend New START
"This is an unacceptable proposal," Sergei Ryabkov said
