Diplomat says EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny, Libya will not remain unanswered

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The European Union’s sanctions against Russians over the Navalny incident and the situation in Libya will receive a proper response from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"These steps will not remain without our proper response," she said.

According to Zakharova, the explanations provided by the European Union to justify these decisions "do not hold water and are on the verge of absurdity." "Of course, there is no question of any real evidence," she added.