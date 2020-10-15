Russian, EU political directors highlight need for observing Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and highlighted the need for observing the ceasefire agreed on by Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on October 10.

"On the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, [the sides] highlighted the need for observing the humanitarian ceasefire agreed on in Moscow on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on October 10," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday following the consultations held on Wednesday.

Grushko and Mora also discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, "including the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, the Western Balkans region and Venezuela. "The state of affairs in the OSCE and the Council of Europe was discussed in detail as well, including from the viewpoint of the EU’s accession to the European Convention on Human Rights," the Foreign Ministry noted.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, they pointed out that there was no alternative to the full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures. Also, the EU’s attention was drawn to the danger and destabilizing consequences of meddling in the domestic affairs of Belarus," the ministry stressed.

During the consultations, the Russian side also noted that interaction with the EU was possible "only on the basis of equality and consideration of each other’s legitimate interests."

At the talks held at Russia’s initiative in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 in order to exchange detainees and the bodies of those killed in the fighting. Either side accuses the other of violations.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.