France set to maintain strategic ties with Russia, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. France preserves the mechanisms needed to work out joint approaches to European strategic security together with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva (Moscow Speaking) radio stations on Wednesday.

"Regrettably, practical politics of the EU leaders, including France and Germany is not still very optimistic," he said. "Although, in my opinion, Paris is much more inclined to maintain strategic relations with us. At least, that is French President Emmanuel Macron’s position, which, in the context of agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is being implemented in a wide range of mechanisms that were created between Moscow and Paris to discuss and work out some common approaches, common visions on strategic issues, or the issues of strategic security and strategic stability in Europe."

The Russian foreign minister voiced cautious optimism in this regard.

"Let us see where this situation will be heading to, as well as all those mental processes," Lavrov said.