Borrell understands it’s hard to solve vital EU issues without Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is well aware that it is difficult to iron out many vital issues for the European Union without Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva radio stations.

"I spoke with Josep Borrell yesterday. In my view, he as an experienced person understands very well that it is very difficult to solve many issues that concern the EU without Russia," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that "the mere instinct of ensuring its own interests should encourage Europe united in the EU to foster partnership with Russia." "But in my estimate and judging by his [Borrell’s] reaction to some of my questions, the EU is not able to cope with the Russophobic minority, which blocks some constructive approaches to developing ties with Russia by flagrantly speculating on the principle of consensus and solidarity," Lavrov said, noting that he meant Baltic states and Poland.