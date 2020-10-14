US seeks to sow discord between Russia and post-Soviet states. says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Washington is attempting to create friction between Russia and post-Soviet states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the radio stations Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva on Wednesday.

"Speaking again about how the Americans are exploiting the post-Soviet space, in particular, the Central Asian space, we see that they are trying to sow discord in the hope that this is the next territory that is not simply located close to Russia geographically but which is a very close territory to us, our ally historically, politically and militarily-politically," the Russian foreign minister said, responding to a question about the current situation with ethnic relations in Kazakhstan, in particular, the issue of taking the interests of Russian-speaking citizens into account.