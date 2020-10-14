No 'ironclad' agreements on freezing nuclear arsenals between Russia, US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Both Russia and the US understand the necessity to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) but there are no "ironclad" agreements in this regard between the sides, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"There are contacts on this issue at the expert level and at the high level. At the same time we are not talking about reaching any clear agreements. We wouldn’t say right now that there are any ironclad agreements," the spokesman said, commenting on the US initiative to extend the New START on the condition of temporary mutual freezing of nuclear arsenals.

However, the spokesman stressed that if one talks about the understanding of the necessity to extend the New START, the Kremlin hopes that in this respect the sides are on the same page. "We understand that it needs to be extended. It is both in the interests of our two countries and in the interests of strategic security of the entire world. But for the rest, the agreements weren’t reached," he stated.

Earlier, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea stated that the US is ready to extend the New START with Russia on the condition of a temporary freeze of the volumes of nuclear arsenals of both countries. According to him, Washington is ready to enter this treaty as early as "tomorrow," "but Moscow is going to have to show the political will to do so as well."

In response to that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called this proposal unacceptable. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov called these statements by the US unscrupulous.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was signed by Russia and the United States in 2010. It will remain effective until February 5, 2021, unless a new document is signed to replace it. The document can be extended for no more than five years, that is, until 2026, by mutual agreement of the parties. Moscow has urged Washington not to postpone the decision on the extension of the arms control deal, characterizing it as the gold standard in the disarmament sphere.